Emotions were high on Thursday at Alexander City Schools where faculty and staff bid farewell to Superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford, who will be leaving his post at the end of the week for the superintendent position at Pike Road Schools.
Before a scheduled board of education meeting, Lankford’s colleagues took extra time to express their gratitude for his service and share their favorite moments of his tenure.
Lankford spoke last and reminisced on his time at Alexander City Schools, recalling the journey that led him to becoming superintendent over three years ago.
“Y’all have been my family for a little over three years. Through tears, laughter, everything. The first class I walked into and sat down with the first graders when I interviewed, that was the start of me being here at Alexander City, and I've loved every minute,” Lankford said. “I want to thank you guys again for the opportunity and everything that you have done for me. I think we've done pretty well. We have battled a lot, but I see nothing but great things for us in the future.”
Lankford joined Alexander City Schools in 2019, following six months at Mobile County Schools as assistant superintendent and three years at Sheffield City Schools as superintendent.
One of Lankford's main focuses during his Alexander City tenure has been capital projects. In 2020, the school system raised $48 million to construct a new high school, and $6.3 million to renovate existing schools. Last month, Lankford and the school board reached a deal with the City of Alexander City to fund another $26.5 million and to purchase land for the campus at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Lankford resigned from ACS in March after being offered a position as superintendent at Pike Road Schools, a fast-growing, suburban school district south of Montgomery.
Alexander City school board president Kevin Speaks acknowledged Lankford’s contributions to the school district during the ceremony and highlighted his dedication and strong work ethic as superintendent.
“We're extremely thankful for the time that you spent here. Everything you did was a lot of hard work. I was right there a lot of the time and saw it and I can tell you,” Speaks said. ”We wouldn't be where we are without you. We appreciate your time here and wish you the best of luck. This is a bittersweet moment, but we know Dr. [Beverly] Price is going to lead us through this transition.”
Price will take over for Lankford next week as she has been selected as the school district’s interim superintendent, being officially appointed to the position by the board of education on April 19.
During the reception, Price noted her appreciation for Lankford and thanked him for his years of mentorship and assistance with the school’s transition to new leadership.
“Dr. Lankford, you have not just been my boss but you have become my friend and confidant, and I appreciate all that you have taught me and everything that you have done to set us up to continue to move forward,” Price said.
Following the reception, the board of education officially approved Price’s contract as interim superintendent.