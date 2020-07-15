Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford addressed some concerns and questions about returning to school in August in a video posted on the school’s Facebook page. The plan is coined “Return to Learn” and will be presented in full to the Alex City Board of Education on Thursday.
“Many of you are wondering what will 2021 look like as we return to school so I’ve provided a preemptive view to answer some questions within the plan to give some advanced notice in your preparation,” Lankford said in the video.
The most frequent question Lankford had received via email or bumping into parents around town was, ‘Will there be school and when?’
“Yes, we will have school and all schools begin Aug. 20, 2020,” Lankford said. “We will have three various methods on educating students.”
The first option is traditional school with students on campus and teachers in classrooms.
“There will be several interior modifications made including social distancing to the best of our abilities,” Lankford said. “We’re not requiring masks but we highly encourage them.”
While in the classroom, students will be spread out 6 feet apart so masks are not required but when traveling the hallways and during transition periods, Lankford asks students wear masks if they have them.
“When you’re moving, you have a mask on,” he said.
The blended-learning model is in place in case the coronavirus cases continue to spike and there is quarantine mandated and schools shutdown again.
“Homeroom teachers will utilize multiple online platforms — including Zoom, Google Classroom, Schoology — and offer parent tutorials before we get started,” Lankford said. “If we start traditional and quarantine, instruction will move to a blended model.”
The third option is a virtual academy, which is being offered as a standalone program and taught by virtual schoolteachers and staff.
“We’re trying to make sure secondary and elementary pacing goes along with what we’re doing in the traditional classroom for seamless transitions if someone doesn’t want to do virtual, to switch back to bricks and mortar,” Lankford said. “But there is a designated time for that to happen.”
To enroll in virtual school, students must first register at their respective schools and then go to the website to fill out the virtual survey link.
“This identifies who the student is, what grade level and we use that information to then see how many teachers will be involved in the virtual school plan,” Lankford said. “It’s very important that once you sign up, you understand this is a commitment at least for the first semester. Enrollment in the virtual school program will affect class roles in regular schools, teacher units in regular schools and scheduling.”
To ensure assessments and benchmarks exams are completed in secure environments, virtual students may be required to come on the virtual school campus to take those tests.
“We want to move in a direction to best meet the needs of students and holds accountability,” Lankford said.
As of now, Alex City Schools plans to still have athletics and extaacurriculars on a regular basis but there will be modifications to each program.
“Social distancing will be required and we will have to see what that looks like,” Lankford said.
Students participating in the virtual school may still participate in athletics or extracurricular activities, as long as they coordinate with respective principals and counselors to make sure they take the required classes.
“For example, if you want to be part of the band program at Benjamin Russell, you still have to take a band class designated by Mr. (Dale) Bloodworth; same thing at the middle school,” Lankford said. “You still have to participate in that class but the others can be virtual.”
Lankford said parent responsibility is key for the safety of school and asks parents to be the first line of defense for the virus.
“We will not be doing temperature checks but if a child experiences fever, coughing, shortness of breath, do what’s right and keep your child home,” Lankford said. “Any time a kid gets exposed, we want parents to correspond with us. That is vital information. If we know they were exposed, we can do contact tracing. We want to protect your child, the staff and the teachers.”
While a learning curve exists and changes are inevitable, Lankford still hopes to have traditional school function as normally as possible.
“Kids are still there; we will provide lunches and still have somewhat an opportunity to socialize and see friends and teachers,” he said. “There is still going to be homework that demands of high accountability. It will be different but we want to make kids feel comfortable.
“Being in that classroom is what a lot of kids look for every day — just to be a kid.”
School directors and department heads will present more thorough Return to Learn plans to the Alex City Board of Education on Thursday. The meeting will be broadcast through the teleconference system and publication will be made available the next day.
“If we work together and communicate, this year could be a great year,” Lankford said. “Our teachers are all optimistic, I’m optimistic and I think it could be exciting. It’s going to be different to say the least but my job is going to be, ‘Let’s make this difficult year a positive year by doing what’s right for the kids.’”