Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford resigned after being offered the top job at Pike Road Schools Tuesday, at a school board meeting he attended in person, following about a three-week-long selection and interview process.
In a 5-0 vote, Lankford was nominated and then appointed superintendent of Pike Road Schools.
Lankford indicated to the Pike Road school board that he would accept the position, though his resignation has yet to be affirmed formally by the Alexander City Board of Education.
"Thank you for giving me the honor to serve as next Pike Road superintendent," Lankford said at the called board meeting Tuesday night in Pike Road. "I will begin the work today."
Lankford told Pike Road Schools he'd be remiss without thanking his Alexander City counterparts.
“I want to make sure this is a smooth transition,” Lankford said. “My decisions are based on what’s best for kids – always.”
Pike Road board member Torre Smith said they were still negotiating when Lankford's contract will start.
Pike Road Schools, a fast-growing, suburban school district south of Montgomery, started searching for a new superintendent in January in preparation for the departure of Dr. Charles Ledbetter, the current superintendent. Ledbetter will stay at Pike Road until June, according to the school system, before moving to Pelham City Schools.
Lankford joined Alexander City Schools in 2019, following six months at Mobile County Schools as assistant superintendent and three years at Sheffield City Schools as superintendent.
Last year, the school board extended Lankford's contract, from January 2024 to June 2026. The new contract also raised his salary to $174,607 for the current financial year, according to the Alabama State Department of Education.
The Pike Road school board gave a salary range of $175,000 to $200,000 on its superintendent job posting, which it said was negotiable based on "the successful candidate's experience and proven track record of success." The search was conducted by the law firm Bishop, Colvin, Johnson & Kent.
One of Lankford's main focuses during his Alexander City tenure has been capital projects. In 2020, the school system raised $48 million to construct a new high school, and $6.3 million to renovate existing schools. Last month, Lankford and the school board reached a deal with the City of Alexander City to fund another $26.5 million and to purchase land for the campus at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Like Alex City, Pike Road has also been working to get a new high school off the ground. The $50 million project will be funded by a property tax increase passed by the citizens last year, and is expected to be complete by 2025.
Alexander City Schools has yet to advertise a vacancy for superintendent, but the interim role would likely fall to deputy superintendent Dr. Beverly Price, should Lankford resign.
In 2018, Price was shortlisted for superintendent but was passed up for Lankford by a 3-2 vote of the board.