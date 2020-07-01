Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford expects the upcoming school year to present unique challenges and changes.
Lankford told the Alexander City Board of Education the board and staff of the school system need to be ready for the unknown.
“We have to be fluid and flexible,” Lankford said at Tuesday’s board meeting. “Our teachers, God bless them, are going to have to be prepared to teach brick and mortar today and blended tomorrow.”
Lankford said the system is currently developing guidelines and plans on how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. He said teachers might have to go from teaching students in a classroom one day to leading class virtually the next.
“Every thing we are going to be doing is new,” Lankford said.
Lankford said central office staff and school principals have been developing “Return to Learn” to be ready for school to open in August. Lankford said some of the guidance issued last week by the Alabama State Department of Education will be used.
“We are meshing that into ours,” Lankford said. “We plan to have it here for (the board) to approve at the July 16 board meeting.”
Lankford said many lessons were learned in the last nine weeks of the previous school year and will be applied to the plan, but one thing will make things go smoothly.
“If we maintain a positive attitude, it will go a long way,” Lankford said.
The meeting saw new board member and pediatrician Dr. Chante Ruffin at the table.
“Welcome to the school board,” board member Denise Bates said. “I know you will be a great advocate for our children.”
Chief school financial officer Rhonda Blythe said the school system is in good financial shape. Blythe told board members it appears Alexander City Schools spent way more than it took in but it was due to transaction on paper.
“Now it shows the sales tax is going to our capital projects accounts instead of the general fund,” Blythe said.
Blythe said the system had more than $7 million in reserve funding giving it a reserve capacity of just over three months.
“We are right where we need to be,” she said.
Blythe said revenues are currently slightly above budget but expects revenues to come in on budget as property and sales tax decline a little for the remainder of the school year.
Blythe said savings in May expenditures came from utilities.
“It should not be a surprise that May utility usage was down more than 70%,” Blythe said.
Lankford advised the board progress is being made on determining if a parcel of property between U.S. Highway 280 and Highway 63 will be suitable for a new Benjamin Russell. Lankford said geotechnical testing is nearing completion and conversations are happening with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) about entrances to the property from the two highways.
“We met with ALDOT a week ago,” Lankford said. “It went well. We are coming up with multiple access ideas from Highway 63.”
Lankford said the geotechnical testing and access points need to be complete before the board completes the purchase of the property.
Lankford said the school system is receiving funds under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help with expenses related to fighting the spread of the coronavirus.
In other action the Alexander Board of Education:
• Approved minutes of the June 11 meeting
• Approved the board meeting schedule for the 2020-21 school year
• Approved Kelly Waldrop as president of the board for the next year
• Approved Kevin Speaks as the vice president of the board for the next year
• Approved a child nutrition program dairy bid for the 2020-21 school year
• Approved a service agreement with Envision Payment Solutions
• Approved several personnel moves