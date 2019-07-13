The next step in a lengthy procedure to use the newly acquired portion of Alexander City’s inert landfill is expected soon when the city’s application to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is filed, public works director Gerard Brewer said.
“It should be submitted any day,” Brewer said Thursday.
The existing permit would undergo a major modification so the city can use an additional 40 acres of property it bought from McGill Timber Co. near the site of the C&D landfill on North Central Avenue.
Without the expansion, the landfill, which was nearing the end of its usable life, could accept material for only another two or three years, according to Brewer.
Even after the application is submitted, Brewer said it could take six months to a year for ADEM to respond and two to three years to begin using the extra territory.
In March, Tallapoosa County Probate Judge Tal East ruled the city could condemn a separate tract of 108 acres owned by Clay Services Corp. and buy it to expand its inert landfill, which is designed to accept mainly cut brush and trees, discarded furniture, construction and demolition materials. The extra 108 acres and the 40 already bought, which are both located northwest of the site, increased the area of the landfill from 13.3 acres to 162.13 and would extend its life another 40 or 40 years, Brewer said. The city would initially use the 108 acres to draw cover from.
The landfill does not allow any hazardous or liquid waste, food, dead animals, municipal solid waste or medical waste.
Preparatory to using the extra 40 acres, the Alexander City City Council is expected to consider at Monday’s meeting buying precast culvert pipe to help drainage on a driveway going from the existing landfill to the new property. Foley Products of Clanton submitted a bid of $26,248 for the culvert which is already in the 2019 fiscal year budget.
In another culvert project, Brewer said new pipes for Lafayette Street are expected to arrive Wednesday and immediately be offloaded and installed.
In late May, Drilling Contract Services Inc. of West Blocton blasted loose about 260 tons of rock at the site to prepare for the new pipes.
If work on the $160,000 projects goes according to schedule, Lafayette Street will reopen in September, Brewer said.
In other items on Monday’s meeting agenda, the council:
• Will consider a resolution authorizing Mayor Tommy Spraggins to conclude a uniform rental agreement with Cintas for three years and dispose of surplus and/or unneeded personal property.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the courthouse downtown.