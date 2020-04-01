The rapid spread of the coronavirus has forced the closure of schools, businesses, events and any other nonessential gatherings of people across the world. For many people, being off work or out of school means an opportunity to go bass fishing.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean people shouldn’t go out at all.
Dr. Neil Schaffner, an avid bass angler as well as a medical professional involved in the battle against coronavirus, sat down with Bassmaster.com to explain how to apply social distancing practices while fishing in those areas where being out is still possible. Schaffner, of Opelika, is a 40-year veteran of the medical profession with a background in critical care and, currently, an endocrinologist on staff at East Alabama Medical Center.
“Probably the safest place to be is on the lake right now,” Schaffner said in a release. “Everybody knows you’re supposed to practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people. You can do that when you’re out in the middle of nowhere, in open spaces and open air.”
That doesn’t mean anglers should be oblivious to the dangers of contracting what can be a deadly virus.
“Your biggest risk is at the gas pump,” Schaffner said. “Perhaps 500 people have touched the handle before you picked it up. The second greatest risk might be pulling through a drive-through to get a biscuit on the way to the lake.”
While many boat ramp facilities remain open, this is not true across every state. Schaffner believes officials closed some recreational facilities to protect personnel from exposure while others are closed because restrooms and other facilities can be conduits to spreading the coronavirus.
Schaffner said to avoid touching any hard surface without protection and wear gloves if possible. If people do not have surgical gloves, work gloves are better than nothing. Anything that provides a barrier between the skin and a contaminated surface can help.
Using a paper towel to hold the gas pump handle might save someone from getting the disease, he said. Unwrap that biscuit with a napkin and avoid touching any of the packaging. If a person visits a fast food restaurant, he or she should make sure employees are wearing gloves.
Schaffner knows sharing the experience with a buddy makes fishing so much more enjoyable, but in these times, two might be a crowd. If someone would rather not fish alone, he lists several ways to minimize the danger of catching coronavirus from a fishing buddy.
“The good thing is that there’s at least 6 feet between the front pedestal and the back pedestal in a bass boat,” he said.
Still, it’s important to observe extreme caution when considering fishing with another person.
“If your buddy just got off a cruise ship three days ago, I wouldn’t go fishing with him,” Schaffner said. “If your fishing partner is coughing or has any other of the symptoms — fever, aches, sore throat — or has been exposed to someone with coronavirus, don’t go.”
Should someone still decide to fish with another, they should do all they can to avoid touching a surface another has touched and agree to stay on opposite ends of the boat.