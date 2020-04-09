I am an extroverted introvert.
I’m shy but cover it up well.
I both like and dislike crowds. I’m happy to keep my thoughts to myself and other times sign me for a talk show — I can palaver with the best of them. Move aside, Ellen DeGeneres and Rush Limbaugh.
I can speak with a stranger in the grocery store. I’m not afraid to talk for hours with a maverick on the street. But I’m reserved with opening up until I get comfortable.
The coronavirus has mutated me. It has definitely turned me into a wallflower leaving the mingler behind.
I’m taking social distancing with decided care. I’ve altered my habits of handshakes and hugs. I love my hugs from Alexander City councilmember Buffy Colvin but have to refrain at this time.
The sink has become my new throne and no need for toilet paper; I have plenty of soap and can airdry my hands if paper towels are lacking.
Most of my interviews for the newspaper were in person but not for the nonce. A table-turned desk in a makeshift home office now hears most interviews with the subject on speakerphone.
My co-workers feel repugnance at the sight of my home office. The ceiling fan in the background of my FaceTime videos muddles them. Maybe they question if I’m wearing a shirt. It’s a T-shirt. Don’t worry, it’s home-office approved.
So it’s speakerphone conversations now replacing the chats around a conference room table to plan coverage.
I figured out what has happened to me in the last few weeks this past weekend hiking at Smith Mountain. I’ve become saurian like a giant lizard — I pause when I hear or see someone. I freeze and watch to assess the situation. This weekend there were cars from Florida, Louisiana and Oklahoma. Families and friends from Jefferson, Coosa, Montgomery and Autauga counties based the car tags in the parking lot.
I continue on. Surely there is room on the 5-plus miles of trails on Smith and Little Smith mountains.
I hear voices. I hear laughter.
Just a few weeks ago, I would have continued on to the fire tower and likely chatted with strangers in my reticence way.
Instead, like a fence lizard or skink afraid of extinction, I take cover around the corner and make my way down the hill to the Lakeshore Trail only to hear more chatter. This time, a mother and daughter were talking about the great day it was — sunny and warm and a pleasant day to enjoy the outdoors.
The stress of the times can be heard too.
“Too bad Dad can’t be here,” the daughter said.
The mother replied, “He said he was going to pay bills. It’s that time of the month.”
The daughter said, “I hope he finishes before we get back. He’s never in a good mood during that.”
“Especially now,” the mother quipped.
Their conversation quickly returned to the relaxing nature of the day and they disappeared beyond earshot.
Then a father and young daughter were enjoying time together, skipping rocks until time to move on. She asked for a piggyback ride and the father obliged.
I next ran across a college-aged group. I darted to the side of the trail up in the trees and vines to maintain social distancing.
I quickly made it over to the trail for Little Smith Mountain. Surely, its difficulty will leave me sequestered to the best views of Lake Martin.
I see a boat pulled up. They made a mistake and did not use the boat landing.
No sight of them. No worries, or so I think.
Switchback after switchback I finally make it to the benches overlooking the water — one of my favorite places to sit and ponder the day away. It was great for what seemed like an hour but then came the voices.
But unlike before, there is nowhere to hide unless I want to dive several stories into the water. A husband and wife with their golden retriever spot me. They are from Birmingham — the ones who parked their boat in the wrong place. They are lost looking for the trail to the fire tower. Luckily, they maintained an appropriate 6-feet social distancing space.
I give them directions and they are speedily on their way.
I retreat to my thoughts again with a gentle breeze blowing. It’s an hour before the governor’s stay-at-home order takes effect and I decide it’s time to go.
I make it home confident I didn’t pick COVID-19 on the trails.
Now it’s Wednesday. I’m still confident I didn’t acquire the coronavirus on the trails but an itch at my ankles tells me I did contract something — poison I believe. Not a bad price to pay for an afternoon of relaxation while practicing social distancing.
I’ll delightedly pay the price of admission — a case of poison — again for another enjoyable day. But I also hope I can soon return to my ways of shaking hands with everyone too. It’s just I’m not willing to pay the price of catching the coronavirus.