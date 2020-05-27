It was a relatively safe Memorial Day weekend on the waters of East Central Alabama.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol Lt. Mark Fuller said there were no boating fatalities in two accidents and no citations issued for boating under the influence on Lakes Martin, Jordan, Mitchel land Harding, the Alabama River and other waterways making up the region known to ALEA Marine Patrol as Troop D.
Fuller said troopers issued 13 citations for minors in possession of alcohol.
Marine patrol also responded to an injury at Acapulco Rock, more commonly known as Chimney Rock, on Lake Martin.
“A 57-year-old male was injured jumping from Chimney Rock and flown to a local hospital,” Fuller said.
Chimney Rock is a bare cliff face many jump from into the waters of Lake Martin as boaters gather in the river channel to watch and socialize. Several injuries have occurred there over the years.
The man’s status was not known as of press time Tuesday but Fuller said Sunday the injuries were not life-threatening.
Across the state several drownings were reported. Two drownings have occurred in the last week at Little River Canyon according to the National Park Service as swimmers took to the waterfalls and nearby pools as waterflow was increased by recent rains.
Two men drowned and the third is in critical condition after swimming in Alabama’s gulf waters over the weekend.
Fuller said the death of Tallassee resident Anthony Thornton, 34, is classified as a non-boating fatality. Thornton’s death remains under investigation by the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities are waiting on the results of an autopsy to aid in the investigation.
Other citations from Memorial Day weekend include
• Four careless operations citations were issued in the region
• Four citations for emergency shut-off violations
• Two citations for insufficient personal flotation devices (PFD)
• One citation for towing a skier without a mirror or observer
• One citation for improper navigation lights
• Two citations for violations of restrictive sign or buoy
• Five citations for no operator licenses
• One citation for speeding
• One citation for following too close
• One citation for skiing without PFD
• One citation for no vehicle drivers license
• One citation for no PFD while operating a personal watercraft