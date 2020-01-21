Some annual events wane after a few years but not the Lake Martin Young Professionals Polar Plunge.
Saturday was the fifth version of the annual event and no one appears to have been committed for plunging in the cold January waters of Lake Martin yet. It’s all in good fun and for a good cause — the Lake Martin Resource Association’s (LMRA) lighted buoy program.
“We continue to see a good turnout,” LMRA president John Thompson said. “It is not only a fun day, but we get some financial support as well. Most important though is we get publicity for LMRA.”
Thompson said the light-hearted activity and social event provides a good environment for all to have fun and learn a little about LMRA. For the fifth year it was held at Kowaliga Restaurant.
“I thought it was another successful event,” Thompson said. “The enthusiasm and enjoyment was very present. We picked up some new members and a few donations beyond what the proceeds of the event will be. It was great.”
Those who took the plunge couldn’t agree more.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Susan Campbell of Pratville said. “It’s my third year. People joke I have webbed feet. I don’t but I do love the water.”
Sherry Johnston returned this year dressed as a nun and won best dressed yet again. Last year, Johnston was dressed as a contestant in the swimsuit portion of a beauty contest.
Thompson and Tallapoosa County commissioner Steve Robinson are regular commitments to the asylum of the cold waters of the Polar Plunge.
Thompson is happy everyone had fun but is more thankful for the support of LMRA.
“We can’t say enough good things about the young professionals and the sponsors,” Thompson said. “It has raised more than $15,000 in five years for LMRA.”
Sponsors included Lake Martin Dock, TowBoat USA, Russell Lands, Russell Marine, Russell Medical, Robinson, Ballard Construction, Zajacs and David Willis of Raymond James.
Thompson said figures from this year’s event were not known as of Monday but is hopeful they are good.
“It appeared we had a good crowd,” Thompson said. “Kowaliga Restaurant was full.”