The United Nations World Tourism Organization celebrates World Tourism Day every year on Sept. 27. This is the 40th anniversary of the annual worldwide recognition of tourism, and this year’s theme is focused on “Tourism and Rural Development.”
On a local level, Lake Martin Tourism Association will celebrate by announcing its organization’s first official marketing efforts aimed specifically at bringing visitors to the Lake Martin area with the launch of its new website ExploreLakeMartin.com.
The site has been designed so that visitors can be enticed by all the area has to offer and easily plan their next trip to Lake Martin. Local businesses have been showcased, and the site is designed to give visitors a chance to learn more about the area.
This will expand visitors’ areas of interest and also expand the economic value they bring to Lake Martin when they visit.
The first initiative will include a giveaway of a free getaway to Lake Martin, and LMTA would like to extend a special thanks to its in-kind sponsors: Russell Lands On Lake Martin; The Adventure Center at Russell Crossroads; SpringHouse; Kowaliga; Catherine’s Market; Off The Beaten Path Kayak, Canoe and Tube Rentals; and Hampton Inn of Alexander City.