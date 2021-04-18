COVID-19 cases are down in Alabama but waterfront property demand has yet to hit its peak.
Lake Martin developer Russell Lands sold a record 503 waterfront homes in the 12-month period ending March 31, according to its monthly market report, an increase of 38.2% from the previous year.
Meanwhile, Russell Lands' average waterfront property sale price continues to hover at about a 20% increase year-on-year as inventory remains low.
Looking forward, the developer expects the number of sales to fall, "but not for lack of demand."
"Let me tell you this — there are more realtors than there are houses for sale," said India Davis, real estate agent at Lake Martin Realty.
Last time she checked, there were only 57 waterfront homes for sale across all 750-plus miles of Lake Martin shoreline, Davis said. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, inventory might have been three times that figure, she said.
"I would say that people are seeking safety away from the city," Davis said. "Lake Martin is one of the most pristine lakes and is still very undeveloped."
As a result, limited inventory is driving up the price. According to the company's report, the average single-family home sold by Russell Lands went for $830,246 in March, an all-time high.
At the extreme end of the price spectrum is 1470 Willows End, Alexander City, which went back on the market earlier this month for $10.5 million. The mansion, originally built for disgraced HealthSouth Corporation founder Richard Scrushy, is up $2.6 million from its previous asking price.
Coming in at a couple million below is 240 & 260 Whispering Ridge, Alexander City, for $8.25 million. According to tax maps, the property is being sold by real estate investor Jack Fiorella.
Davis said Lake Martin Realty is getting ready to list another home for $8.9 million.