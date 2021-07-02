Fourth of July
Celebrate Freedom at BRHS
July 3, 2021 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A night of music and fireworks at Celebrate Freedom on the lawn at Benjamin Russell High School. Christian group I AM THEY will headline this year's event. Bring lawn chairs and cash. Food vendors will be available. This is a family- friendly event.
Wind Creek Patriotic Parade
July 3 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Bring your stars, stripes, flags, and patriotic colors for a parade in the Wind Creek campground! Decorate yourself, your bike, or your dog and get ready to ring in Independence Day! Parade participants gather by 9:45 AM
Fourth of July Scavenger Hunt - Wind Creek State Park
July 4 @ 9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Discover Wind Creek in a whole new way with a Fourth of July themed scavenger hunt! Play your way through the park as you hunt for American flags, hotdogs, red ribbons, and more on this fun, self-guided activity. Scavenger Hunt sheets will be available for pickup from the Wind Creek Clubhouse door beginning at 9:30 AM. Bring your completed sheet to the Wind Creek Clubhouse between 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM to receive a special treat.
Fourth of July Boat Parade - Kowaliga Marina
July 4 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Register now for the Fourth of July Boat Parade happening July 4th, 2021 beginning at 10:30am! You can register online up until 10:00am on the day of the event. Categories Tallest Flag (must go under bridge) Largest Flag Most Patriotic Crew Most Creative Theme Best Overall Boat and Crew Prizes Best Overall Boat and Crew – $500 1st Place – $150 Russell Marine Gift Certificate 2nd Place – $75 Russell Marine Gift Certificate Presented by Russell Marine
July 4th Concert and Fireworks Show - Lake Martin Amphitheater
July 4 @ 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Join us on the grassy lawn at The AMP for the Southeast’s largest fireworks show and concert. We always have a fun time with great music – then we light the sky with a million colors! Claim your spot early and get ready to have some fun! We are so excited to announce – joining us this year for the 4th of July Concert will be, from Alexander City – The Bank Walkers! Also, making a return visit with a brand-new member, Sweet Tea Trio! So much fun on one stage and of course the fireworks at 9pm!
Live Music
Live Music at Copper’s Grill – Red Clay Strays
July 2 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Chris Raine Music at The Rodeo Club
July 2 @ 8:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday on the Green – John Bull
July 2 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
From Riverboat Captain to a blues singing, harp playing, award-winning musician – John Bull returns to Russell Crossroads and takes the Green Stage with some really good music and maybe astory or two! Come join us as John and Ed Picket play! Grab your comfy stuff and leash for the pup, then come out for a great time with the fam, friends, and really cool tunes!
Live Music at Bay Pines – Madwind
July 3 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Live Music at Copper’s Grill – Peyton Gilliland
July 3 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Live Music at The Social – Smith & Buck Music
July 3 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Live Music at Chuck’s – Shades of Gray
July 3 @ 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Todd Fulmer & Lacy Lynn at The Rodeo Club
July 3 @ 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Live Music at The Social – Ben Sutton
July 4 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Live Music & Karaoke at Wind Creek
July 4 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Live Music at The Social – Bama Breeze
July 4 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
DJ G at The Rodeo Club
July 4 @ 8:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Fourth of July Celebration at Bluff’s Daiquiri Bar
Visit Bluff's Daiquiri Bar for their Fourth of July Celebration to enjoy live music, BBQ, drink specials, contests, giveaways, and more! Bluff's is a floating bar featuring a great atmosphere to enjoy a cocktail with your friends and the beautiful views of Lake Martin. Live Music Line Up: July 1st DJ with karaoke 6-10pm July 2nd Suzanne Scholz live 6-10pm July 3rd JOBU live 6-10pm July 4th Marcus Frazier live 6-10pm July 5th Kent Cooper 4-8pm
Activities
Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch Community Yard Sale
July 3 @ 7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Stop by at the community yard sale benefitting the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch.
Arti Gras - Russell Crossroads
July 2, 2021 @ 9:00 am - July 3, 2021 @ 4:00 pm
The eighth annual Arti Gras at Russell Crossroads will be held Friday, July 5th, and Saturday, July 6th on the Town Green. Artisans and patrons from all over gather for this vast annual display of handmade goods. Artisans feature everything from jewelry, soaps, paintings, pottery, woodwork, lotions, furniture, and much more.
Alexander City Farmer’s Market
July 3 @ 7:00 am - 11:00 am
Come out and get fresh, locally grown produce, homemade breads, cakes and jams, farm raised meat and eggs, as well as handmade crafts.
Yoga on the Green
July 3 @ 7:00 am - 8:30 am
Join the Yoga gang Saturday morning at 7am on the Town Green at Russell Crossroads. Yoga On The Green is designed for all levels from beginner to intermediate.