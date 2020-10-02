Lake Martin Living magazine is hosting Art in the Alley — an evening of art, music and entertainment at 5:30 p.m. tonight in the Main Street alleyway and Lake Martin Area United Way parking lot.
Nearly 60 submissions of artwork, photography and 3D works will be on display from Lake Martin Living’s annual art and photography contest. Tickets for the event are $5 at the door, which includes a People’s Choice vote, the opportunity to peruse the artwork, live music by Patrick Barnett, door prizes and live art entertainment by Jim and John Denney and Makaila Sims.
Winners for first, second and third place in each of the three categories respectively will be announced at 8 p.m. along with the People’s Choice winner. Judging for the art category will be done by Dorothy Littleton with Tallapoosa School of Art. Megan Mullins will judge the photography entries and Raining Dogs Studio & Gallery owner Will York will judge the 3D art.
Food will be available in the alley by the former Coffee Corner offered by local food trucks Bill Anderson and Nannie Bell’s. Ocie & Belle’s will be set up in the United Way parking lot offering a cash bar for attendees.
Social distancing and masks will be strongly encouraged and additional masks and hand sanitizer will be on site. Portapotties will also be available for attendees.
This event was made possible by sponsors Alabama Press Association, Main Street Alexander City, Lake Martin Area Association of Realtors, Gunn Homes and Land and River Bank & Trust.