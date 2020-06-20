The late Don McClellan’s replacement as executive director of the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance could be named next week.
The search committee and executive board of the LMAEDA conducted interviews of finalists for the position last week.
“We had four really good candidates that I believe everyone would happy with,” LMAEDA board chair T.C. Coley said Friday. “Right now we are negotiating with our top candidate.”
Coley said negotiations with a possible new director will continue next week before a LMAEDA board meeting.
“We hope to approve the hire at the June 25 meeting,” Coley said. “We are ready to start moving forward again.”
LMAEDA employed the services of The Next Move Group to help guide the organization through the process. The Next Move Group has extensive experience in economic development searches especially in Alabama.
Coley said the board paused for a bit after McClellan’s death to identify what the area needs from a new economic developer.
“The committee took some time to define what they wanted in an economic development candidate,” Coley said. “One thing was to identify a candidate to help move the area forward. There are good candidates available locally but we wanted to identify candidates with expertise to move us forward and not lose anything.”
Coley said the board of the LMAEDA is also working on a new strategic plan.
“The new director will be expected to implement the plan,” Coley said. “It will include accountability measures. We know the community wants more and better retail options. Those follow wage levels and we will need to move ahead there first. We also need to determine how to leverage the lake to a larger group to help the area.”
Coley said the LMAEDA board will also be taking an active role in the future economic development of the area.
“Board members are going to have to provide leadership,” Coley said. “They will need to help beyond their active roles in their places of work to help move the area forward.”