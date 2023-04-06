The Mountain Dulcimer will soon be a multigenerational instrument for the Dadeville area.
The Dadeville Performing Arts Center (DPAC) recently started its “Build and Learn to Play a Mountain Dulcimer” after school program, funded by Alabama Power.
DPAC vice president Geri Looney said all the students go to Dadeville Elementary and after school on Thursdays, the bus drops them off at the center.
“We painted the dulcimers and prepared the fret boards,” she said. “Next week they will come back and do the folding, the putting together and the stringing.”
The last week of the program students will start learning how to play with the fully constructed dulcimer. The students are also learning music throughout the program through singing before playing on their dulcimers.
“It’s a fairly simple instrument to play. It’s a great instrument for children to start on,” Looney said. “We learned about these cardboard kits that you could do, and we decided it would be a great way to bring the arts to the community.”
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A grant from Alabama Power allowed the center to purchase enough kits for the students. Additionally, members of the Lake Martin Dulcimer Club are volunteering their time to mentor the students through the program.
Beforehand, the members got some dulcimer kits so they could learn how to construct them before teaching it to the students. Looney said she hopes the program introduces more children to music and dulcimers.
“Most haven’t ever heard of (dulcimers) and they think it is some sort of other type of instrument,” Looney said. “It’s been around for a long long time, and the type we play was developed in the Appalachian mountains.”
The after-school program is on March 30, April 6 and April 13, and the program is free to the students. However, this isn’t the last chance to learn how to make and play a Dulcimer.
There are plans for another program funded by Alligare LLC as well as the return of DPAC’s summer music and arts camps. More updates on these programs can be found through the performing arts center website or Facebook page.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.