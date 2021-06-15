In 2018, the state created the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund to encourage internet providers to expand to "rural, unserved areas."
However, the initiative caused uproar last year when one of those areas ended up being Marina Marin, the Lake Martin subdivision once second home to former Auburn coach, now-Senator Tommy Tuberville. Charter Communications subsidiary Spectrum Southeast received nearly $250,000 to bring internet to the waterfront community.
"I mean, we have some pretty big hitters in here, and they were saying it was all because Tommy Tuberville was running for senate and we had strings in all this — well that's not really what happened," Marina Marin Homeowners Association president Freida Limerick said. "It was because this group of residents here had just been persistently trying to get (Charter) to do something and they finally decided to do something — we thought."
Limerick and her husband Stan, next-door neighbors to the former Tuberville house, had been in communication with various broadband providers since 2013 trying to coax them to Marina Marin. At the time, the development only had access to satellite internet service HughesNet, which can hardly muster a Zoom call. Getting high-speed internet to Marina Marin would mean either paying a provider tens of thousands of dollars to lay fiber-optic cables down the peninsula or waiting for one of the providers to make the investment themselves.
The problem is that according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) map Alabama uses to determine grant eligibility, Marina Marin was already marked as "served," or having internet speeds faster than 25 megabits per second downstream and three megabits per second upstream, which Limerick says is incorrect.
As such, it was to Limerick's surprise last July when Charter Communications subsidiary Spectrum Southeast received a $245,567 grant to bring internet to 316 households in the area, 50 of which would be in the Marina Marin subdivision. As part of the deal, Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund recipients must invest the other two-thirds of the cost of the project and complete it within two years.
According to Limerick, Charter said it would begin within six months of receiving the grant. Eleven months later, the project has yet to begin.
Meanwhile, in anticipation of a new federal infrastructure bill, Alabama is shoring up how it allocates its funding for rural internet.
Last month, the state legislature created the new Digital Expansion Authority to oversee broadband rollout, which at present is a patchwork of private investment, federal grants and state grants including the aforementioned Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund, administered through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA). The new authority met last week to elect State Sen. Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville) as senate chairman with Rep. Randall Shedd (R-Fairview) in the house. "The emphasis will be over rural Alabama," stressed Shedd, a member of the rural caucus.
Local state representative Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) said the committee will provide oversight on how broadband money is dispersed, a bipartisan concern that's been amplified by the pandemic.
"I don't know of another thing we all agree on as much," Oliver said.
One of the first priorities of the Digital Expansion Authority will be to draw up a new map of served, underserved and unserved areas in Alabama instead of the inaccurate FCC map ADECA currently uses, which most grant applicants petition to change anyway, including Charter, as Limerick later found out.
"It took about 60 days for them to get those changed so they could get this grant, because it showed we were being served by an internet company," she said. "So they had to actually go back and get (the FCC) to change this whole area here."
That was before the Point Broadband entered the market on their own dime, offering to lay broadband cables for $1,000 a home. Since then, Charter has gone quiet — to the chagrin of the Marina Marin Homeowner's Association, which has spent the last six months trying to reach the company.
"We have texted, we have emailed, we have left messages; no one will return our call," Limerick said, adding the construction department said they didn't even see it on their schedule. It was at that point that many of the residents — by then fed up with Charter — decided to pay Point Broadband the $1,000, even though Charter was only going to charge a subscription fee.
In the meantime, the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund awarded another $17 million in grants last month, including seven more grants to Charter. One of those grants awarded $144,688 to connect 244 homes in the Lakeside Village area on Lake Martin. As of November 2020, the Lakeside Village area was classified as "served," suggesting Charter also had to petition to make it grant-eligible.
Limerick was miffed.
"When I saw that in the paper about how they had got another grant for another section, I'm going, 'Why would they do that when they haven't even the build out the one they have?'"
According to Mike Presley, a spokesperson for ADECA, Charter won't receive the grant money until after the fact.
"In short, the Broadband Accessibility Fund grant program is a reimbursement program, and ADECA verifies that the service has been made available as stated in the grant agreement before any funds are reimbursed for a project," Presley said. "Providers do not receive any grant funds upfront."
In other words, by failing to meet the two-year deadline, Charter is no better nor worse off than when it started. Charter could not be reached for comment.
While Oliver endorsed Charter's Marina Marin project last summer, he's kept his name out of the more recent Lakeside Village project. Regarding the introduction of Point Broadband to Marina Marin, "We have competition now, and that's important," he said.
According to Limerick, however, while Point Broadband is extending internet to Marina Marin — as well as several other lakefront subdivisions in the area, plus the Overlook Drive community, for which it received a grant — it hasn't reached all 316 homes originally promised internet by Charter. Several dozen residents outside of any of the subdivisions are still dependent on Charter's grant project for internet.
"So the only people who do not have internet now are these little individual homes, and they're probably the ones that need it most," Limerick said. "Now I don't know how many of them are full-time residents and how many of those are just lake cabins or cottages, but a lot of those people live here (full-time). I mean, we have a Dadeville school bus that comes to some of these homes down here."
According to tax maps, those homes range from $50,000 to about $400,000 in value, compared with the $1.3 million appraised value of the former Tuberville house. However, despite the misleading language of "rural, unserved areas," the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund never stipulated low-income areas. As long as a subdivision lies outside of an incorporated area with a population of 25,000 or more and its residents can prove they have lousy internet connection, it's grant-eligible.