After having to cancel its Annual Awards Banquet for the second year in a row, the Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce found another way to celebrate outstanding people in the community.
On Jan. 25, the chamber held a small dinner at Copper's Grill with the board of directors, award recipients and two people chosen to present the Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce awards.
"We thank each and every award recipient for all their hard work, not only on a day-to-day basis, but during the new challenges we have faced in the last two years," chamber executive assistant Molly Parker said. "We are truly blessed to have these people in our community."
Former District 81 state representative Mark Tuggle and current representative Ed Oliver presented the following awards:
• Public Service Person of the Year was awarded to Jacqueline Burgess of Tri-County Children's Advocacy Center "for her dedication, loyalty and giving spirit to our community."
• Business Person of the Year was awarded to Don Waldrop of S&S Discount Tires "for his dedication and loyalty to his profession and community service."
• Person of the Year was awarded to Mickey Forbus of the Dadeville Beautification Board "for his dedication and loyalty to our community."
• Outstanding Board Member of the Year was awarded to Sandra Carlisle of Rodan & Fields "for her dedication and loyalty to the Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce and to our Community."
• The Laeman Butcher Lifetime Achievement was awarded to chamber president Peggy Bullard of Little Lambs & Ivy, LaKay's Flowers and Gifts and the Dadeville Kiwanis Club for her dedication, commitment and loyalty to our community and to the chamber.
The chamber also presented Lake Martin Area United Way a check for $9,742, a portion of the proceeds from the annual Denim & Diamonds Charity Ball.
"This was our most successful one so far and we could not do it without all the caring people in our community," Parker said.