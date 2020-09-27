When Hurricane Sally swept through Alabama, Lake Martin’s Southern neighbors took the brunt of her hit. Due to the high volume of wreckage, sunken boats and massive debris, Tallapoosa County resident Chad Gilliland’s company Backwater Marine Towing and Salvage was called to service.
Gilliland and his rotating crew of two to three men each week have been on the Gulf Coast for more than a week and plan to stick around for at least four months. They have set up camp in Freeport and venture out each day to various surrounding towns that have taken hard hits.
“Basically down here there is just a lot of wreckage,” Gilliland said. “We’re not seeing in the areas I’ve worked a lot of structural damage but there are a lot of damaged boats because everyone was caught off guard.”
When Sally was predicted to hit farther West and took a rapid change to the East, many residents in the area were ill prepared for her quick arrival.
“We’re seeing a lot of damaged vessels, up in people’s yards or upside down — a little bit of everything,” Gilliland said.
Gilliland and his team are mainly on salvage work duty helping to get beached boats back in the water.
“We’re refloating boats with airbags we put under the boats to get them back in the water that have been high and dry,” Gilliland said. “Some are against someone’s house or in the yard and we have to drag it back straight. It’s basically like taking logs under the boat and letting it roll back easy without damaging the hull.”
This ongoing effort has kept Gilliland and his crew running on little sleep and working 14- to 16-hour days.
“Until about (Tuesday) I think the most sleep was about three and a half hours,” Gilliland said. “We need to get on a better pattern to last the duration. We look to be down here for a while. It will be a long cleanup.”
Backwater Marine Towing and Salvage is the parent company of TowBoatUS, which Gilliland and his wife, Danah own on Lake Martin and Logan Lake Martin. The salvage side of the work extends to emergency efforts around the Southeast.
“We’ve been assigned to the (catastrophe) teams and travel all over the Southeast doing this type of work,” Gilliland said. “I’ve been doing environmental cleanups and big recoveries since 2012. But I took over this business in 2018 and that’s when we were put on the CAT team.”
The crewmembers working alongside Gilliland in the Orange Beach, Gulf Breeze and Niceville areas are also his TowBoatU.S. captains, who are all dive-certified and trained to handle salvage recovery work.
“It’s been hectic,” Gilliland said. “We’re pretty slammed and have been working in the rain every day. Right now we’re dealing with the remnants of whatever hurricane was about to come through.”
Not only is the weather arduous but also the seas are extremely rough, which adds a whole extra layer of danger to the work.
“The water is up about 2 feet high and the rough seas make it hard when trying to move the boats around,” Gilliland said. “It’s some dangerous work.”
Gilliland’s team deals with everything from 17-foot boats up to 60-foot boats. One such instance they tackled this past week was a 38-foot boat, which required roughly 50,000 pounds of lift to get raised.
“Big boats like that, it gets entertaining to get those out because there is so much weight there,” Gilliland said. “That’s an all-day job.”
Aside from boats that have sunk or broken loose, many have been crushed under boathouses.
“These boats are in pretty bad shape,” Gilliland said. “A lot were still in the boathouses and they collapsed. There is a lot of carnage.”
Gilliland has been rotating his help to keep everyone rested and keep TowBoatU.S. staffed and in action.
“I’ll probably take a day or two to come home and handle things at the house but Danah’s been able to manage things,” Gilliland said. “And my guys will rotate who comes down to work with me.”
Tallapoosa County was fortunate to avoid what could have been a hard hit from Hurricane Sally but locals are still putting in their time, effort and expertise to take care of neighboring Alabamians who weren’t so lucky.