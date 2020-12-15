Dadeville’s Lake Martin Community Hospital was one of the first 20 Alabama hospitals to receive the first batch of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines with 950 doses arriving at its facility this morning, Ivy Creek Healthcare marketing director Heidi Smith said.
The first vaccinations will be given 8 a.m. Wednesday to frontline workers, including Lake Martin Community Hospital health workers, and first responders operating within a 40-mile radius. At least 100 hospital staff members will be eligible, Smith said.
“We are going to make history,” Smith said.
Vaccination for health workers and first responders will be optional. First responders can call the hospital to determine if they are eligible, Smith said. After the first round, vaccines will be allocated according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) guidelines.
Lake Martin Community Hospital was first notified they’d be among the first in Alabama to receive the vaccine several weeks ago, Smith said. The Pfizer vaccine requires a special freezer which the hospital was able to purchase ahead of time.
“It’s a huge undertaking,” Smith said.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use on Friday. Pfizer started working on the vaccine 11 months ago. The vaccine has been proven to be 95% effective in a late-stage clinical trial of 44,000 people.