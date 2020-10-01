Ivy Creek’s Lake Martin Community Hospital is proud to announce the installation of its new mammogram machine in time for October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
After a yearlong process of obtaining the 2D GE Stenograph essential from Elmore Community Hospital when it upgraded to a 3D machine, Lake Martin Community Hospital director of radiology Candice Chappell is excited to offer this service to Dadeville residents.
“We’ve had an incredible turnout from the community,” Chappell said. “It’s really helped so many people not having to go to Opelika or Alex City. This is available now right here in Dadeville.”
While the machine was installed in June, Chappell had to follow regulations and steps from both the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and the American College of Radiation (ACR) accreditation program before officially offering the service.
“The installation was complete in June but then we had to go through lots of regulation that have to do with mammo,” Chappell said. “You have to be approved by the FDA and ACR and do all those checklists before you can even start.”
Lake Martin Community Hospital was able to provide its first mammogram Aug. 26 and has already completed roughly 50.
“We’re booked every day,” Chappell said. “Now patients can get their lab work, X-rays, mammograms all in the same place.”
An added perk for the community is having this service close by. Chappell said the Tallapoosa County Health Department offers women’s services and can now send patients to Lake Martin Community Hospital if there is any reason for concern, as opposed to having to travel out of town.
“Instead of sending people, especially those with lower income and trying to find rides to Alex City, now they can come right down the street,” Chappell said. “We accept all insurance and Medicaid and Medicare. It just makes it so much easier for locals.”
The FDA does require the hospital to obtain any prior mammogram images but Chappell said she hasn’t faced any issues in doing so. She has 14 days to receive them from the time a patient comes in and 30 days to provide patients with results; although, Chappell said she typically can do so within a day or two.
“Patients always know the results in 30 days but we’ve been doing that within the next day almost,” Chappell said. “Sometimes we have to wait on prior images and once we obtain those, we send them and the new ones to the radiologists to review. This way they can see if there’s a history of anything else going on.”
Chappell said radiologists are always careful to review and compare all images in a patient’s history to establish a patient history.
“Our radiology tech Frances Dean, is a local here too,” Chappell said. “She is known in town and with this it can be a little uncomfortable, so a familiar face and someone you knew who has been at the hospital for seven years, it can be refreshing.”
The 2D mammogram machine is digital, which Chappell said is much more accurate and comfortable for patients.
“There is less room for error when you have digital and not having to use film or anything like that,” she said. “It’s easier for radiologists to read electronically.”
In conjunction with the mammograms, Lake Martin Community Hospital can perform ultrasounds of the breast as well.
“A lot of times radiologists will want to follow up with an ultrasound,” Chappell said. “Erin Wright is our sonographer and she performs those. She’s done a really great job with that too. It’s great to have both of those modalities here so if the radiologist wants extra imaging, we’re able to provide that.”
In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Lake Martin Community Hospital is offering free mammograms for the community on Oct. 7 and Oct. 23. To be scheduled for one of those two days, a patient can call 256-825-3245.
“All the work to get to this point has been stressful,” Chappell said. “It’s not easy starting up a mammo department because it’s so highly regulated and they want everything to be perfect. Early detection of breast cancer is so key and it could mean life or death not just in women but in men too.”