Lake Martin Community Hospital has given out 268 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines as of Wednesday morning, one week after it started vaccinating healthcare workers and first responders.
The Dadeville hospital, operated by Ivy Creek Healthcare, was one of the first 20 Alabama hospitals to receive COVID-19 vaccines last week, with 950 vaccines arriving Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Vaccinations began the next day with over one-quarter administered in the first week. Director of nursing Kim McDonald said the turnout has been "more than expected at this point."
McDonald was one of three nurses to administer the first vaccinations last Wednesday, alongside Ginger Robinson and Amanda Huff, all under specific instruction from pharmaceutical company Pfizer. The three vaccinated each other last week, Huff said.
The Pfizer vaccine, the first COVID-19 to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this month, requires storage at extremely cold temperatures. The vaccine is administered in two injections, 21 days apart.
Lake Martin Community Hospital is still the only healthcare provider in the area to have received COVID-19 vaccines due in part to its proactivity in obtaining the right storage freezer, Ivy Creek Healthcare CEO Mike Bruce said.
“The pharmacist Johnny Latorre jumped on getting the freezer pretty quickly,” Bruce said after receiving his own vaccination last week.
However, Bruce is unsure of how Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) made its final decision on vaccine distribution.
Now, one week into Lake Martin Community Hospital's vaccine clinic, "the only complaint we've heard is arm soreness like a flu shot," McDonald said. A few also felt tired or crummy the first day but woke up fine the next morning, she said.
Nurse practitioner Sarah Covington and medical assistant ReAnna Pattillo, co-workers at Covington Healthcare in Tallassee, were among the healthcare workers within a 40-mile radius to make an appointment to get vaccinated Wednesday.
Covington hopes she can set an example for her patients.
"317,000 Americans have died (of COVID-19)," she said. "The vaccine has caused some side-effects but zero deaths. That does not compare."
The FDA approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Dec. 11, following the decision already reached by health authorities in the United Kingdom and Canada. The vaccine has been proven to be 95% effective in a late-stage clinical trial of nearly 44,000 people.
The FDA has since approved a second COVID-19 vaccine produced by Massachusetts pharmaceutical company Moderna.
At present, vaccine distribution is limited to frontline health workers and first-responders in accordance with ADPH guidelines.