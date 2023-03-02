Members of the Lake Martin Civitan Club gave back to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch recently, assisting with renovating a home for new occupants.
Director of the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, Candice Gulley, and her husband Tommy, welcomed members of the Lake Martin Civitan Club (LMCC) and friends to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch on Saturday, February 18, to assist with renovating a home for new occupants.
A member of the LMCC and director of the Girls Ranch, Candice Gulley coordinated the project and supervised the work, which consisted of priming walls, sanding kitchen cabinet doors and drawers, sanding built-in bookcases, and cleaning chair rails, baseboards, and kitchen cabinets. Once completed, the renovated house will be home to occupants who will serve as relief for the current house parents.
"We appreciated the opportunity to be of service to this wonderful organization," LMCC president Audrey Moore said. "As Civitans, we are dedicated to helping people in our local communities. This was our first hands-on project of 2023, one of many to come. Our next project is a Cleanup Day at Camp ASCCA on March 25. One of our members is Amber Cotney, Program Director for Camp ASCCA, and she will be leading our efforts on that day."
For those interested in joining the LMCC's cleanup project at Camp ASCCA on March 25 or attending club meetings, contact Moore at 256-786-0465 or audreymoore.TLC@gmail.com.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...central Alabama.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
