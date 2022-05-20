Lake Martin Tourism Association awarded two Tallapoosa County residents Wednesday for their service to the county’s tourism industry.
Linda and Stanley Ingram of The Stables at Russell Crossroads have been named the organization's latest winners of the Lake Martin Tourism Superstar Award. The award recognizes individuals who are making a difference and going above and beyond for county visitors.
The organization added that this effort is especially important as great customer service is vital to growing visitation to the Lake Martin area.
Their nomination stated in part that “Linda and Stanley Ingram are always willing to go the extra mile toaccommodate any request. They greet everyone with a smile and welcomethem to The Stables. Whether you are taking a guided horseback ride, planning a wedding or rehearsal dinner, or enjoying a family wagon ride, they have suggestions and options to make every occasion memorable.”
Of the award, the couple expressed gratitude to their patrons and community partners.
"We would like to thank Lake Martin Tourism for selecting us as the most recent Lake Martin Tourism Superstars. We would not be where we are today without the amazing support from all of our guests and visitors.We are looking forward to another amazing summer of fun here at The Stables," the couple said.
The Lake Martin Tourism Association described Linda and Stanley as wonderful ambassadors for tourism in the Lake Martin area, and as such were presented with a plaque of appreciation and a $100 check on Wednesday.