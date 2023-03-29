lake martin brewing
Lake Martin Brewing will begin a slow opening process in April with it officially opening up to the public in May. The business will serve beers, drinks, pizza pies and tapas.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

The former Bud Porch Center has held multiple entities throughout the years from ARISE Transportation to Alexander City’s Nutrition Center. Now, its latest transformation is a restaurant and brewery. 

