The former Bud Porch Center has held multiple entities throughout the years from ARISE Transportation to Alexander City’s Nutrition Center. Now, its latest transformation is a restaurant and brewery.
Lake Martin Brewing owner Ed Durrett said this business was started because he saw a need in the community. As an owner of Mistletoe Bough Bed and Breakfast, Durrett said he hears from guests what Alexander City lacks.
“They pretty much remind us of what our town is missing, and we don’t have this really cool metropolitan scene that we are trying to create here,” he said. “If you’re to walk in, once we are up and running, we’re going to feel a little bit like a New York lounge, a higher-end restaurant, a German, Bavarian-style-beer-garden-tables gathering.”
Durrett said there will also be 14 to 15 TVs for sport games. The idea is for Lake Martin Brewing to meet multiple needs, grow the downtown entertainment district and drive more visitors into Alexander City, he said.
“For far too long the mentality of this community has been flawed. It is the lake people stay at the lake, they do their thing, and we are town people; we live here full time, and we do our thing,” Durrett said. “This is going to be the first business that’s really going to have that huge impact of lake people saying, ‘Hey let’s go to Alex City. This is something we want to do.’”
As part of the brewery’s menu, Durrett said there will be a variety of beers from Indian Pale Ales (IPA) to German styles to traditional ales. He mentioned Lake Martin Brewery will serve some light American lagers on tap to introduce lovers of Miller Lite and Bud Light to craft beer.
“The brewing industry is really designed around doing big batches, kegging… and so they're doing that for labor efficiency,” he said. “We're really bringing forth a product where it starts in this vat, and it actually ends up being served by that same vat that it started in.”
Durrett said through this system and use of technology, the goal is to be a part-time brewery while keeping up with supply and demand. As far as the beer making process goes, Durrett said it comes down to the four main ingredients — water, hops, yeast and grains.
“It's getting water to a certain temperature, and you drop your grains into that water,” he explained. “And what happens is that hot water releases the sugars that come off of those grains. Then once we're done with the grains, you remove that and that's what they call wort.”
The wort is then boiled and hops are added. The mixture is then cooled down in order to add yeast. The yeast then consumes the sugars, and it produces alcohol. Durrett mentioned brewers can also develop a variety of flavoring through using different yeast strains or through adding ingredients such as fruit.
After the beer is made, the vats will be stored in the walk-in cooler, which is also a converted Post Office safe. The beer’s lines will be hooked up and be served out of the side of the safe.
Additionally, there will be windows for customers to look into the brewery room. If there is an interest, Durrett said he is also happy to walk customers through the beer making process.
Not only will Lake Martin Brewing have beer, but also, they will be serving pizza pies and tapas. Durrett said he will be offering crafted artisan pizza and for tapas, he will have small plates such as spinach and artichoke with lump crab, shrimp cocktail, southwest egg rolls with habanero sauce or pork potsticker dumplings with Asian barbeque.
Another aspect of Lake Martin Brewing is Durrett wants to provide activities for people such as trivia night, live music and holiday-themed entertainment. The restaurant will also have board games for kids and have weekly events for families to bring their dogs.
“This is a place where community can come together,” he said. “When we have festivals and events going on here, this is another spot to come and have something to eat, or if you are thirsty, being able to come in here, getting a beer, putting it in a solo cup or a drink — it doesn’t have to be a beer — and then taking that to the park and listening to the live music.”
Starting in April, Durrett said he will begin the opening process with invitational guests to help get the ball rolling. He is hoping to have Lake Martin Brewing open for the public by early May. Lake Martin Brewing is located at 82 Court Square.