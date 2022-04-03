A late Saturday boat accident under the Kowaliga bridge injured a Deatsville woman and saw the arrest of an Equality man.
The Alabama Law Agency (ALEA) issued a statement that a two-vessel crash occurred about 11:20 p.m. Saturday. A 22-foot Nautique driven by Steven J. Shipp, 44, of Equality, struck the rear of a 21-foot Chapparal driven by Enrique J. Gimenez, 45, of Mountain Brook, while traveling beneath the bridge on Highway 63, on Lake Martin, in Elmore County.
“The 22-foot Nautique had four individuals on board and the 21-foot Chapparal had a total of five individuals on the vessel at the time of the crash,” ALEA stated. “Shipp was arrested and charged with boating under the Influence and taken to the Elmore County Jail and placed under a $1,000 bond. Rebecca J. Darnell, 54, of Deatsville, a passenger on board the Nautique was injured and transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment.”
Shipp bonded out of the Elmore County Jail early Sunday morning.
Deputies with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, Elmore County Sheriff’s Office as well as emergency personnel with the Alexander City Fire Department along with Troopers from the ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division responded to the scene. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers with the Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.