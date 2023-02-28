Lake Martin Auburn Club
Buy Now

Members of the Lake Martin Auburn Club happily hold their award.

 Submitted / The Outlook

Attending college often requires thousands of dollars, but it could be cheaper for a few local high schoolers, thanks to the Lake Martin Auburn Club.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you