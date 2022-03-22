The Lake Martin Area United Way held its 2022 Campaign Wrap-Up and Annual Meeting on Thursday, March 17, where it was announced that the organization had collected over half a million dollars from fundraising efforts last year.
Executive Director Courtney Layfield noted that Tallapoosa and Coosa counties still had made their generosity known despite the woes of the COVID-19 pandemic, helping raise $505,035.77 for various causes and initiatives throughout the Lake Martin area last year.
“We all know it's been a couple of tough years living through this pandemic. Fundraising has not been easy, but because of you we've been able to be very successful and have a great year,” Layfield said. “And Coosa and Tallapoosa counties have really benefited: the citizens, people and everyone in need.”
Much of these funds will be used to support the organization’s 28 agencies spread throughout Tallapoosa and Coosa counties. These agencies spend their time addressing issues relating to education, poverty and hunger.
“These agencies all work tirelessly, and they have had to get very creative this last year, and have had to work extra hard in some ways during the last couple years and so we want to recognize our agencies. That is why we do what we do,” Layfield added.
In 2021 alone, these agencies helped 17,106 people.
One of the services that has been particularly beneficial is United Way’s 2-1-1 helpline, which connects citizens to emergency and community resources.
“This service is very valuable and it’s another big piece of what we do and our outreach to the public,” Layfield explained. “This is our way that we try to get outside of United Way and outside of just our agencies.”
The 24/7, 365-a-day service received over 750 calls in Tallapoosa and Coosa counties in 2021.The highest referral requests to the organization specifically related to utility assistance, housing and food and health care needs. Of the healthcare needs, the largest inquiries pertained to COVID-19.
Another focus for the organization last year included education. Last summer, the nonprofit partnered with Alexander City and Coosa County Schools to host a summer reading enrichment program.
“Due to COVID virtual schooling, a lot of kids unfortunately started falling behind, and so our school districts had a lot of summer school and enrichment programs for them throughout the summer to try to encourage them and get them back up to where they need to be at grade level,” Layfield said.
Through the partnership, United Way was able to purchase a thousand new books for students in Tallapoosa and Coosa counties, benefiting over 190 children to date.
Then last June, the organization held its ‘Day of Action’ event, during which over 100 of the nonprofit’s volunteers cleaned up trash and assisted with landscaping in downtown Alexander City and at both Horseshoe Bend and Radney Elementary Schools.
Many of these initiatives and programs had support from both Tallapoosa County businesses and government officials. During the fundraising campaign, over 160 organizations donated either time or funds.
Among the top contributors were: Russell Lands, the City of Alexander City, Russell Medical, Russell Brands and Fruit of the Loom, Valley Bank, Alabama Power, KwangSung America, and the Pediatric Associates of Alexander City.
Local school districts also comprised significant donors, including Tallapoosa, Coosa and Alex City Boards of Education as well as Central Alabama Community College.
Together these various businesses and organizations raised over $220,000.
Moving forward, Sandra Carlisle, the organization’s fundraising campaign chair for 2023, said this year’s campaign theme will be titled ‘Because of You’ and will be dedicated to the people that United Way serves.
“It is so very true and because of you, it is what makes everything happen. Without you, we are nobody and together we are everything,” Carlisle noted.