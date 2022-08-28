United Way 2023 fundraiser campaign kick-off
Executive Director Courtney Layfield addressed area residents, donors and community leaders about the nonprofit's fundraiser goals. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

It’s a time for giving in Tallapoosa County, with businesses, residents and community leaders soon gathering together to help those most in need.  

The nonprofit organization held the fundraiser at Central Alabama Community College Thursday, August 25. 

