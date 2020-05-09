Families struggling with food insecurities during the COVID-19 pandemic got a small buffer Friday morning.
As unemployment rises due to the coronavirus economic fallout, many are struggling to put food on the table. Organizations in Tallapoosa County have stepped up to try and fill the gap. The Lake Martin Area United Way partnered with several local nonprofits and community volunteers to deliver food to 150 area families through a mobile food pantry at The Salvation Army in Alexander City.
“We issued vouchers to area residents,” Lake Martin Area United Way executive director Sharon Fuller said. “People called in and said what their needs were.”
The United Way didn’t do it alone.
“We partnered with other United Way agencies,” Fuller said. “We worked with the East Alabama Food Bank, The Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels and the Alexander City Tallapoosa Rescue Squad. We also have help from the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce and Main Street (Alexander City).”
Being conscious of the spread of the coronavirus, families never got out of their vehicles to get food. They simply drove between pallets and volunteers loaded the donations into trunks and the back of SUVs. Included in the boxes was 41 pounds of non-perishable food items, frozen hamburger patties, frozen taco meat, milk, cheese, apples, oranges and other produce.
There was a few mix-and-match items leftover that volunteers were able to hand out to some families that drove up last minute looking for a little help.
And it’s not the first time Fuller and the United Way held a mobile food pantry in Tallapoosa County.
“We did one in Dadeville three weeks ago,” Fuller said. “We partnered with the Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce there.”
Daylight Donuts and Route 63 Stop fed all the volunteers breakfast and lunch.
The Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center is still serving one week’s worth of meals to more than 100 families weekly.
Anyone with a need should call United Way at 256-329-3600 or the 2-1-1 resource line.