Lake Martin Area United Way (LMAUW) director Sharon Fuller will resign from her role at the end of the year, the charity announced Tuesday.
Fuller, director since 2010, will continue to serve until Dec. 31 as the LMAUW executive board and selection committee searches for a replacement.
"I love this community and it’s been a true honor to have been chosen 10-and-a-half years ago to lead this wonderful organization," Fuller said. "I have so enjoyed working with the businesses, volunteers and recipients. So please continue to support United Way and give from your heart."
"LMAUW will miss Sharon’s expertise and instrumental impact in our community’s involvement," board president Nancy Ammons said in a statement. "She has helped facilitate record campaigns and aided our community in multiple disasters. We can all agree that the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating to our area and around the world. Sharon's efforts were unwavering, and her guidance during this the pandemic was trusted by LMAUW."
Ammons also highlighted the record-breaking fundraising campaign led by Fuller this past year. In spite of the pandemic, Lake Martin Area United Way raised $573,214.63 for their 2021 campaign ending in May.
"Sharon has set the standard for leadership and morality within LMAUW, and her position will be extremely hard to fill," Ammons continued in her statement. "We are grateful she has agreed to stay until Dec. 31, 2021. This will allow guidance and growth in the executive director role for the new candidate and ensure scheduled events are completed."
Lake Martin Area United Way is part of the international United Way nonprofit network. The chapter fundraises for 27 agencies that benefit Tallapoosa and Coosa counties, with a focus on education, income, health and safety net services.
"I am leaving this United Way in the best financial shape ever and for me I am so excited to see where God Leads me," Fuller said. "I thank God who has allowed me to spread my wings and use my talents for this community. I also appreciate my husband Steve and all my family for being the biggest supporters of my passion. Steve has given money and so many hours in helping as well. So, I thank you all from the bottom of my heart!"