The National Weather Service has placed the Lake Martin area and surrounding areas under a heat advisory until at least Wednesday, July 6. Tallapoosa County was placed under a heat advisory Tuesday around noon.
Heat indices could rise to 105 degrees or higher Wednesday. Temperatures that high can be dangerous for anyone outside for extended periods of time, according to National Weather Service officials.
“Take extra precautions if working or spending time outdoors,” said the National Weather Service in a statement about the heat advisory.
Temperatures in Alexander City reached 91 degrees on Tuesday, with a dewpoint of 72 degrees.
The National Weather Service office in Calera placed most of central Alabama in a heat advisory, except for Clay, Cleburne, Chambers and Randolph County.
The current advisory is set to expire Wednesday, July 6 at 9 p.m.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values around 105 expected Wednesday
afternoon.
* WHERE...Much of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
