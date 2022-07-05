heat advisory

The National Weather Service has placed the Lake Martin area and surrounding areas under a heat advisory until at least Wednesday, July 6.

 National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has placed the Lake Martin area and surrounding areas under a heat advisory until at least Wednesday, July 6. Tallapoosa County was placed under a heat advisory Tuesday around noon.

Heat indices could rise to 105 degrees or higher Wednesday. Temperatures that high can be dangerous for anyone outside for extended periods of time, according to National Weather Service officials.

“Take extra precautions if working or spending time outdoors,” said the National Weather Service in a statement about the heat advisory.

Temperatures in Alexander City reached 91 degrees on Tuesday, with a dewpoint of 72 degrees.

The National Weather Service office in Calera placed most of central Alabama in a heat advisory, except for Clay, Cleburne, Chambers and Randolph County.

The current advisory is set to expire Wednesday, July 6 at 9 p.m.

Kaitlin Fleming is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach Kaitlin, email kaitlin.fleming@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you