Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties have been put on severe thunderstorm watch as a storm system makes its way toward central Alabama Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service (NWS) forecast shows a cold front moving into Alabama Wednesday, and along with it, showers and strong storms. Storms Wednesday will be capable of producing damaging winds up to 70 mph, quarter sized hail and a few tornadoes.
The Lake Martin area is in the Storm Prediction Center’s “enhanced” risk category, which is a level three out of five risk for the threats previously mentioned.
The Storm Prediction Center has defined an “enhanced” risk for places like Alexander City, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston, Gadsden, Huntsville and Fort Payne while the rest of the state is in the “slight” risk category.
Once this storm system moves through the area, Thursday and Friday will be dry with temperatures trending downward. The high Thursday will be in the mid 60s, and on Friday most places across the northern half of the state will hover around the 50s.
Lows will drop into the 30-38 degree range early Saturday morning over the northern half of the state, with potential for frost in most places, and a freeze for colder spots. Sunday morning could see a freeze before temperatures climb up to the 70s.
The NWS office in Calera was busy Tuesday while updating forecasts for Wednesday. Severe storms produced several tornado warned storms, including an “observed” tornado warning for Wetumpka and Eclectic. That same storm moved into Tallapoosa County and fizzled out before crossing U.S. Highway 280 just south of Camp Hill. An “observed” tornado warning means a trained spotter or law enforcement member saw a tornado.
Damage reports came from communities in Kent, Eclectic and Wetumpka. Trees were reported down and some slight damage to siding and roofs were also reported.
Early assessment shows there were six possible tornadoes in the storms today, but more details will emerge in the coming days.
“We have several potential tornado tracks from today's storms,” The NWS office in Calera tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “[One] survey crew is already [en route] to Wetumpka. Another crew will head out [Wednesday morning] to survey additional damage locations while we hold our remaining staff back here for the next round of potential severe weather.”
Apart from the likely tornado damage, localized flooding was an issue briefly in Tallapoosa County. Some streets had several inches of water pooling, especially in low-lying areas.