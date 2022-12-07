Two Tallapoosa County organizations were recognized in November during the annual Alabama PALS Governor’s Award banquet.
Lake Martin Resource Association became the Alabama People Against a Littered State Governor’s Volunteer of the Year for their annual Renew Our Rivers cleanup. The magazine division of Tallapoosa Publishers (TPI) was awarded for their media coverage of the cleanup efforts.
John Thompson, former LMRA president, said he believes the award is a direct result of volunteers and businesses coming together to make the event happen every year.
“It’s grown to the point that, with the participation we get now, we’re not cleaning up the large items and the big amounts that we had for so many years. We’re starting to really have to look for trash. We’re no longer finding the bigger deposits that we did early on. It’s really paying off,” Thompson said.
Over the past 16 years of ROR cleanups, volunteers have collected over 170 tons of trash from Lake Martin shorelines and roadsides, including plastic and glass bottles, tires, television sets and refrigerators.
Including younger generations is an important part of the event for Thompson. Every year, artwork from a third- or fourth-grader at Stephens Elementary School is displayed on T-shirts distributed to cleanup volunteers. Alabama Power prints some 500 of the T-shirts for the ROR program, which the utility company started more than 20 years ago. Alabama Power also provides trash pickers and bags for the volunteers.
“It’s extremely important to me to involve the younger generation. The kids love being outside, and it’s just a great time when they’re young to show them the trash. Let them see it, let them realize that not only is it ugly and makes a bad influence on people, but there are certain items that are dangerous to the environment,” Thompson said.
“We couldn’t have done this without the team effort. Wind Creek State Park, TowBoatUS, Lake Martin Dock and, of course, Alabama Power and Russell Lands, all have come together. Having entities like that work together, we just couldn’t have done it with a handful of employees and volunteers,” Thompson said.
As a reward to a volunteer each year, Tallapoosa Publishers collects donated items from businesses throughout the community for the Golden Picker Prize Bag. Tied up with a trash picker painted gold, the bag contains gift cards and other donated items. The name of the Golden Picker Prize Bag is drawn from volunteers who send their cleanup photos to the magazine during and after the cleanup.
“It’s wonderful that everybody jumps in to contribute to the bag when we call them. Everybody says yes, and everybody gives us great stuff – gift cards, Bluetooth speakers. One year, Nicky Spears gave us a laptop. This year, Kenneth Boone put in a beautiful, framed photograph taken from the top of Chimney Rock. Seeing how supportive this community is of the effort to keep Lake Martin liter free is just amazing. And to be able to be part of that is what makes this job really wonderful,” said Betsy Iler, editor-in-chief of TPI’s magazine division.
Iler was presented with the Media Award at the ALPALS Governor’s Awards banquet for Lake magazine’s promotion of the annual cleanup.
“While I am honored and humbled to receive the recognition, the award belongs to the entire staff at TPI. Everyone here turns out to take photos on the cleanup days. Our newspapers feature articles about the cleanup, and our leadership – general manager Tippy Hunter, former publisher Steve Baker and TPI chairman Kenneth Boone – have always supported our efforts,” Iler said. “It says that Lake Martin has the best kind of people. Since the day I first landed here, I have been astounded by the way this community gives its heart and soul to things that matter. It’s the best place I’ve ever lived.”