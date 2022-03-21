featured Lake Martin area at slight risk for overnight severe weather Tuesday Siri Hedreen Siri Hedreen Multimedia Reporter Author email Mar 21, 2022 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tallapoosa and Coosa counties are at marginal to slight risk for overnight severe weather Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Submitted / NWS Tallapoosa and Coosa counties are at marginal to slight risk for severe weather Tuesday night, continuing until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.Area threats include damaging winds up to 60 mph, quarter-sized hail and a possible tornado, according to the National Weather Service (NWS)."This will be an overnight event so please have MULTIPLE, RELIABLE ways to receive your weather information!" Tallapoosa County emergency management director Jason Moran said in an email.The storm threat for the Lake Martin area is expected to begin around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to NWS, and is expected to end between 2-6 a.m. Wednesday as the storm moves further east. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Siri Hedreen Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Siri Hedreen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 62° Humidity: 36% Feels Like: 62° Heat Index: 62° Wind: 7 mph Wind Chill: 62° UV Index: 7 High Sunrise: 06:46:22 AM Sunset: 06:56:18 PM Dew Point: 34° Visibility: 10 mi Today Partly cloudy. High 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Should parents be allowed opportunity to vote in new Alex City Schools superintendent? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back