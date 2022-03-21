Severe weather

Tallapoosa and Coosa counties are at marginal to slight risk for severe weather Tuesday night, continuing until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Area threats include damaging winds up to 60 mph, quarter-sized hail and a possible tornado, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

"This will be an overnight event so please have MULTIPLE, RELIABLE ways to receive your weather information!" Tallapoosa County emergency management director Jason Moran said in an email.

The storm threat for the Lake Martin area is expected to begin around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to NWS, and is expected to end between 2-6 a.m. Wednesday as the storm moves further east.

