An empty supplies shelf is in dire need of a restock at a local animal shelter.
The Lake Martin Animal Shelter in Alexander City is in need of puppy food. The shelter poured its "last two bags" of dry puppy food this morning and has completely empty shelves for its puppy food stock station, according to a Facebook post.
For those inquiring about supplies, the shelter specifically asks for Purina Puppy Chow or Pedigree Puppy Food.
The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and is located at 2502 Sugar Creek Rd. behind the National Guard Armory.
To make a monetary donation to the shelter, visit this link.