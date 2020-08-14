Local real estate brokerage Lake Homes Realty has been recognized for the fourth year in a row in the Inc. 5000 list.
According to a press release, the company came in at 3,156 on the list.
Lake Homes Realty has agents in more than 30 states covering 3,000 lake areas, including this market. Lake Homes Realty is a multi-state real estate company focused on lake homes and land. The Alabama-based brokerage is a licensed real estate brokerage in 30 states and is growing rapidly into additional states.
The company recognizes individuals make most lake home purchases from outside the local lake market. The company deploys a hybrid property search model through LakeHomes.com, which produces leads from interested buyers from virtually anywhere. The company’s real estate agents then service those leads in a traditional brokerage arrangement.
The local agents for Lake Martin include Angela VanHouten and Greg Adams.
The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment of independent small businesses. Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior years.
The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500% and a median rate of 165%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over one million jobs over the past three years.
The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2019. Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.