The Camp Hill Police Department said a Lafayette teenager lost his life in a single-vehicle accident near the Chambers County line Sunday.
“Desmond Demond Brooks Jr. was killed when the 2015 Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree,” Camp Hill police chief Danny Williams said. “Brooks was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene by Tallapoosa County coroner Mike Knox.”
Brooks, 17, of Lafayette crashed on Highway 50 at about 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon a half mile from the Chambers County line.
Williams said the Camp Hill Volunteer Fire Department also responded.
The accident remains under investigation.