While vehicles were driving over it Monday, Alexander City Public Works Department director Gerard Brewer said the Lafayette Street culvert is still officially closed and barricades would be put back until the crossing is ruled safe and the edges can clearly be seen.
Brewer said the project is ahead of schedule and paving should be complete and the culvert reopened for traffic in approximately two weeks. The project to replace a crumbling, Depression-era culvert began in May and involved bigger culverts.