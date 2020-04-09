Students at different grade levels form unique relationships with their teachers and learn through varied instruction. Right now, teachers across the board have to modify their usual techniques and teachings to fit a distance-learning mold.
Dadeville High School teacher Wes Talton already had an online element to his classes but he’s now working with an intensified format.
“The goal, at least my thesis on it, is you want to try to mimic some of what normally goes in the classroom and assignments but do it online,” Talton said.
As a result, the advanced placement (AP) U.S. history and government economics instructor is utilizing discussion threads frequently and focusing on more fluid assignments as opposed to large projects.
“I want to keep the conversation going,” Talton said. “At the same time I want to maintain that rigor (of AP classes). We don’t need to lower the standard but we need to be understandable.”
Talton said most of his students are seniors and have stepped up to the challenge and done everything he’s asked of them despite the milestones they are missing.
“They’re not complaining,” Talton said. “This is what we have to do and this is the hand we’ve been dealt.”
Benjamin Russell teacher Laura Burroughs also feels maintaining some aspect of classroom-style teaching is important for the students.
“I’ve tried to incorporate video lessons for my students,” Burroughs said. “About once a week, I record myself teaching some aspect of the materials we’re covering and post it on Google Classroom for feedback. It’s just a way for them to still see their teacher and to have some method of seeing me teach the material.”
Burroughs is encouraging her freshman English students and sophomore AP English students to incorporate video into their responses to retain the social bond that occurs in a classroom.
“So many of us are isolated right now in our own homes that it feels good to be able to reach out and connect with other people,” Burroughs said.
The face-to-face time with students is something Talton really misses as well.
“It’s been a bummer,” he said. “I love being in there with them and teaching. I didn’t even get to say goodbye.”
Talton said this new normal has forced teachers and students to adapt and value their time.
“As a collective, this will make us stronger as people,” Talton said. “But I would say (when things are normal) I will value the time I have the students and not waste a second of being in the classroom with them because you cannot replace that valuable authentic version of discussion in class.”
Talton has a rigorous schedule for himself and is trying to find the right balance of freedom for his students and showing support.
“There is the anxiety with an online class to not be right there with them all the time,” Talton said. “But do I check on them too much? I need to give them room to work and breathe, but at the same time I don’t want to go too long.”
Of course the amount of attention required varies from student to students while some require more than others.
“It is more work in terms of managing the class, which is the silver lining; it forces you to take that same discipline to a normal class,” Talton said.
Burroughs agreed more time seems to go into her online scheduling and preparing for lessons.
“I record myself, edit the video, add text,” she said. “In the end you spend quite a bit of time to prepare. It may not feel like as much though because it’s done in a more relaxed environment.”
For Burroughs, technology use comes easily as she taught video production for 18 years. It’s a way to incorporate a skill into her classrooms she already had in her toolbox.
“Our faculty at BRHS has done an outstanding job of communicating with each other and sharing resources to help each other out,” Burroughs said. “That makes a big difference in times of uncertainty where all the plans you had previously made are sort of turned upside down.”