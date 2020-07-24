Russell Lands On Lake Martin has canceled its Labor Day concert at the Lake Martin Amphitheater originally scheduled for Sept. 6.
The headliner band Mother’s Finest is located in Europe and hesitant to travel so band members felt it was in their best interest to cancel a number of concert dates including the concert at The AMP. As a result of the timing of this cancelation, Russell Lands will not be able to host its traditional end-of-season blowout concert on Labor Day weekend.
Anyone who already purchased tickets will receive a refund.
“We apologize to our faithful concertgoers, but this is beyond our control,” as stated on Russell Lands' website.