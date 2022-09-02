Looking for some fun this Labor Day weekend, but prefer a staycation this year? Tallapoosa County and Lake Martin will be hosting a slew of holiday events.
September 3 - Alex City Farmers Market
7 - 11 a.m.
10 Main Street, Alexander City
Want fresh dinner ingredients for the holiday, but not at high grocery store prices? Then shop local this Saturday at The Alex City Farmers Market. Tour downtown and mingle with neighbors as local farmers sell fresh food. Find a variety of homemade products from local artisans, including jams, jellies and household items.
September 3 - Lakeside Mercantile Customer Appreciation Event
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
8246 Co. Rd. 34, Dadeville
Lakeside Mercantile is celebrating more than just the holidays this weekend, and will host a Labor Day Customer Appreciation celebration Saturday. The Dadeville boutique offers everything from home decor, gifts and apparel to local art and polywood furniture. Ring in the football season with Auburn Tigers merchandise or pick up some Lake Martin-themed hats for the sunny fall days.
September 3 - Walkabout Ranch Annual Dove Shoot
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Walkabout Ranch, New Site
Prefer a little competition instead? Then head to New Site this Labor Day weekend and test your aim at the Walkabout Ranch Annual Dove Shoot. Entry price is $50 per shoot and $10 for non-shooters. Gates open at 10 a.m. for registration. Afterwards, brush up on your firearm safety at 11 a.m. and enjoy lunch before heading to the range at noon.
September 3 - Beginner Birding Stroll
1 - 3:00 pm
Wind Creek State Park, Alexander City
Relax from work this holiday with a stroll outdoors. Relish in the awe of local wildlife with this free introductory class at Wind Creek State Park. Bring your own binoculars and accompany park interpreters as they roam in search of Purple Martins, Osprey, Chimney Swifts and other birds native to Tallapoosa County. Upfront park admission fee required.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
September 3 - Wind Creek Home Sweet Home Craft
3 - 4:00 pm
Clubhouse at Wind Creek State Park,Alexander City
While at Wind Creek, wind down the afternoon with arts and crafts with this interactive class. Explore your creative side with this fun activity for all ages while also learning about various wildlife ecosystems and habitats
September 3-4 Labor Day Music Fest
6 - 10 p.m.
Russell Crossroads, Alexander City
A cherished musical tradition returns to Tallapoosa County this year but with a twist.
In lieu of a Labor Day Concert, the traditionally one-day event will be extended into a two-night show as part of the inaugural Labor Day Music Fest. Enjoy a variety of music from four bands during this free concert at Russell Crossroads.
September 3 - Goldpine at The Destination
7 - 10 p.m.
The Destination, Dadeville
A little bit of Tennessee is coming to Tallapoosa County this weekend as Goldpine, formerly known at My One and Only will perform at the The Destination resort in Dadeville. There is an $18 admission attached, but for the price, attendees can enjoy musical duo Ben and Kassie Wilson. The Nashville-based couple headline the first concert on the resort’s new Southwind Stage.
September 4 - First Sunday Singalong
2 - 3:00 pm
Dadeville Performing Arts Center,Dadeville
Round out the weekend with a relaxing singalong. The Dadeville Performing Arts Center is hosting a hymn singalong every first Sunday, including during the Labor Day holiday.
Tallapoosa County Tourism has more information about many of these events and other activities to enjoy during Labor Day and throughout the year.