Jen Hunt made lemonade out of lemons — except her lemonade is a successful virtual Pilates business and lemons equate to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hunt has a successful Pilates studio in Beverly Hills, California, with an elite, celebrity clientele but has been living at her parents’ home on Lake Martin for the last four months. When her studio was shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions, Hunt figured there was no better place to go than the lake.
“I’ve been a lake girl all my life; it’s been a big part of my upbringing,” Hunt said. “It’s so nice to be back on the lake and be home working in such a peaceful place during all the chaos going on in the world right now.”
Her plan to use Zoom started as a simple way to connect with her clients and ensure they were still doing physical activity and attendance just kept growing.
“I see all of my friends who are yoga or Pilates instructors and no one did anything like I did whether they didn’t have the capacity or it wasn’t their thing,” Hunt said. “But this just organically took off and became this.”
Hunt never imagined adapting her business to a virtual platform but now considers herself a content creator, web designer and videographer.
“I’ve learned so much and become a better, versatile instructor,” Hunt said. “It’s also enabled me to grow as a person and expanded my business.”
Hunt developed a well-oiled machine in California with no future plans to veer off course but she’s grateful for the opportunity to push her out of her comfort zone and explore new options to reach more people.
“I’ve been teaching virtually and reconnecting with clients in New York I was working with and in L.A. and meeting everyone in between,” Hunt said. “One hour I’m in the Hamptons, one hour in L.A., one hour in San Francisco, Michigan; I even had a session with clients traveling on a yacht to Croatia. I’m all over the world in one day.”
As she began hosting virtual classes and recording videos with her Lake Martin backdrop, Hunt received message from people all over the world asking about her location and hoping to partake in her sessions.
“There have been so many people through this, so many messages, that are so touching saying, ‘You are the best thing to have come out of this virus; I am so happy I met you or we are connected,’” Hunt said. “I want to keep people moving and healthy and resilient not only through their bodies but their minds.”
The pandemic has certainly taken a toll on mental health as well and Hunt said she finds herself acting as a therapist quite often.
“Every person that reaches out, I respond personally and put thought into their specific situations,” Hunt said. “I have to keep sharing what I love with people.”
Hunt wants to continue that expansion to Lake Martin residents as a way to stay healthy and get fit, especially as many have self-proclaimed weight gain during stay-at-home orders.
“Hundreds of people are saying they’ve gained so much weight through this and don’t have access to the gyms they used to, so me being able to come to them virtually is a great outreach,” Hunt said. “The way I teach is very inspiring and uplifting. I am very patient and cheery. I’ve been told I have a different teaching style.”
Hunt said her mother, Sue, always calls her a ham and said she should be an actress but Hunt enjoys helping people through exercise.
As a way to add extra joy and socialization to those isolated at home, Hunt launched Funky Fridays. They started out with 45 minutes of Pilates and 15 minutes of socialization and interaction to keep people connected.
“I wear animal prints, bright colors, funky headbands and tell people to bring two bottles of wine to act as your weights,” Hunt said. “One day I decided to buy a wig and matched it to my outfit and everyone thought it was so cute.”
People began anticipating Hunt’s hair color each Friday so she decided to make it a game.
“The day before, I would give everyone the chance to guess what color my hair would be and the first one to guess right wins a private virtual Pilates sessions,” she said. “People would get so excited and show up to class to see. I’ve had really great turnouts.”
Hunt hosts Zoom classes Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. central time. Her website pilatesbodybyjen.com includes additional information on how to join and how to access her on-demand content.
“I started out doing it for free for a few months but I just started charging $15 per class or a 10 pack is $10 per class; I try to still make it affordable,” Hunt said. “I spent a lot of time, money, energy and lost sleep over this but I am very driven to focus and make this happen.”
Hunt began doing Pilates as a student in 2009 and a year later decided she wanted to pursue teaching. She has been an instructor for nearly 10 years.
“I was working in fashion design and business but I fell in love with Pilates; it was more my calling,” Hunt said. “I couldn’t be happier. Every day I get up to do it and the minute I see my clients, I am so driven. It’s really fulfilling and nice to be able to love what you do and help others in the process.”
Whenever Hunt returns to Los Angeles, she plans to continue the virtual element of her business.
“I am so pleased with the results and everyone’s feedback,” she said. “I for sure will keep the virtual side — maybe do some days virtual and some at the studio. It’s something different to offer than most people.”
Even when she returns to her in-person studio, Hunt’s classes will be modified.
“You still have to be 6 feet apart,” she said. “It’s a whole new world. I’ve talked to my clients and they’re radically accepting things have changed now. The things we had were taken away and it doesn’t feel good to have something taken away but there is nothing we can do to change that. We have to stick together and try to adapt the best we can and overcome. It’s not ideal and not awesome but it could be a lot worse.”
Hunt is offering a month of free Zoom classes for residents around the lake to get started and learn Pilates.
For more information, visit pilatesbodybyjen.com, Facebook at Pilates Body by Jen or Instagram @ pilatesbody_byjen.