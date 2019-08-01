Wednesday evening started like most summer evenings for Rhonda Green-Rape.
Rape’s two grandchildren, son and daughter-in-law had just arrived and, along with her husband, they were about to enjoy an evening swim when a neighbor arrived holding a knife.
“He opened the front door holding a knife as my husband stood there,” Rape said. “He told my husband to call 911 because someone was trying to kill him.”
Rape said the family had gathered downstairs to go to the pool but her husband was upstairs at the front door when the man appeared. She said her husband closed the door with the neighbor outside and came downstairs to tell the family what was going on.
“The man then opened the door and made his way around my house,” Rape said. “He shut himself in my bathroom. That is where police found him. He dropped the knife when police told him to.”
Although the man was a neighbor, Rape said her family was not familiar with him.
“He has lived next door for years,” Rape said. “We haven’t associated with him in years.”
The intruder had blood on him likely from the scratch on his face, according to Rape.
“I don’t think he cut himself,” Rape said. “There are woods between our homes. He probably got a scrape coming through there.”
Alexander City Police Department chief investigator Sgt. William Grant said the man didn’t present any problems when officers arrived at Rape’s home about 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“He is a mentally ill gentleman and ended up there saying someone from Michigan was trying to kill him,” Grant said. “He had a knife in his hands but never threatened anybody. When officers got there, he dropped the knife when told to do so. We didn’t have any problems detaining him and transporting him to the hospital.”
Grant said since the man did not threaten anyone and was mentally disturbed, the department could charge him with trespassing but the case is still under investigation.
Rape said she observed the man appeared to be under the influence and unstable.
“He was probably intoxicated,” Rape said. “He was shaking, very unsteady and not stable at all.”
Rape said the incident serves as a notice to always keep doors locked.
“My 6-year-old grandchild was just steps away,” Rape said. “He had the means to harm any of us. I normally keep the doors locked when it’s just me and the grandkids but when your home is full and everyone is coming and going, the door was not locked. I will make sure it is always locked now.”