...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN ELMORE...
SOUTHWESTERN TALLAPOOSA AND SOUTHEASTERN COOSA COUNTIES THROUGH 215
PM CDT...
At 116 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Western Lake Martin, or 7 miles east of Equality. This thunderstorm
was nearly stationary.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Alexander City, Dadeville, Equality, Jacksons' Gap, Eastern Lake
Martin, Martin Dam, Western Lake Martin, Southern Lake Martin,
Kowaliga Bridge, Wind Creek State Park, Still Waters Resort, Northern
Lake Martin, Fishpond, Susannah Crossing, Maxwell Gunter Recreation
Area, Ray, Dare Park, and Yates Reservoir.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers,
Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Fayette, Greene,
Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery,
Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair,
Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, and Walker Counties.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
