The Alexander City Kiwanis Club has picked a date for the Annual Sporting Clays Competition. This year, the fundraising competition event will be held Friday, Sept. 16, from 2 – 6 p.m. at Five Star Preserve.
Proceeds raised at the event go to support the Alexander City Kiwanis Club’s mission to support local children and schools through their kid-based community initiatives.
Kiwanis Club member and mayor of New Site, Phil Blasingame, said you do not have to be a good shot to compete in the event.
“You can shoot to win or shoot to have fun,” said Blasingame.
Each team will consist of four shooters. The course consists of 18 stations set into the land of Five Star Preserve in Kellyton with clays being thrown from various positions. Each shooter will take four shots from each of the 18 stations for a total of 72 shots per shooter, or a total of 288 shots per team. All participants need to have prior experience with gun safety and the basics of shooting. There will be no training given on site.
The tournament will consist of a maximum of 18 teams, so early registration is recommended.
The competition begins at 2 p.m. but participants need to arrive for check-in by 1:30 p.m. A cookout will follow the conclusion of the event.
The fee to enter is $800 for a full team, $400 for a half team or $200 per individual. Each team must have four shooters to compete. If you don’t have a team, but want to register anyway, Blasingame suggests contacting him so you can be placed on a team.
To support the event but not shoot, you can sponsor a team. Each tournament sponsor will have a sign at the tournament to signify their donation.
Tournament entry deadline is Friday, Sept. 9.
For more information, contact Phil Blasingame at 256-307-4004.
