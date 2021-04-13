Eleven young authors at Jacob's Ladder Creative Learning Center signed autographs for fans Friday following their successful literary debuts.
After a lesson on what it means to be an author, April Henderson's Kindergarten students had each written their own story to submit to Alabama Public Television's annual Young Writers Contest. The students were also illustrators, drawing the pictures for their story.
"They had to come up with their own setting and plot and characters," Henderson said. "Now they all know they're authors because they wrote a book."
Last week, Jacob's Ladder sent around a flyer around inviting community members to celebrate.
"We had church members come, family and friends come and parents of current students come and ask for their autographs," Henderson said.
Alabama Public Television's Young Writers Contest is a writing contest for kindergarten through third grade in any classification — fiction, non-fiction, poetry or prose. Winners receive various prizes, including tablets for the first-place winner in each grade level.
Last year's top two kindergarteners in the statewide competition hailed from Alexander City, including Ves Peters, first-place winner for "Snakes," and Cooper Scott, second-place winner for "The Mysterious Dog."
This year's Jacob's Ladder submissions included the following:
• "Ride in a Spaceship" by Madison Baker
• "Harold and the Speedy Turtle" by Blaine Brown
• "Happy Horses" by Livvy Bryant
• "Marcus and the Moose" by Max Duck
• "10 Chickens" by Korie Edmunds
• "The Volcano Erupts" by Lance Frew
• "Stuck on Mars" by Kenzie Garrett
• "Visit the Zoo" by William Head
• "Three Monsters" by Kace Powell
• "Visit at the Playground" by Kaitlyn Ray
• "The King and Queen Get Married" by Ava Wright
The winners will be announced May 15, 2021.