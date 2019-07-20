Antaqessha Bunch, 24, of Kellyton was arrested for aggravated child abuse Wednesday by the Alexander City Police Department.
The arrest warrant and complaint state the child suffered a “bilateral thin rim subdural hemorrhage” at the hands of Bunch.
“The injuries are extreme,” Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said. “They appear to have occurred over a period of time.”
WebMD defines subdural hemorrhage as bleeding around the outside of the brain and can be caused by a head injury from things such as a fall, car accident or assault.
“The sudden blow to the head tears blood vessels that run along the surface of the brain,” WebMD reads.
Alexander City police Cpl. Sabrina Osborne said she started investigating the allegations in May.
“The child’s injuries were significant enough to obtain a warrant for aggravated child abuse,” Osborne said. “(Aggravated child abuse) has one to two elements. The abuse has to have occurred over a period of time or be significant.”
Osborne said the child was treated at a Birmingham-area hospital in May.
“Once the child got to Children’s (Hospital), they saw older injuries still healing,” Osborne said. “Once we talked to the district attorney’s office we decided on the aggravated child abuse.”
Osborne said the department had to wait on medical documentation before obtaining the arrest warrant.
Bunch has no criminal record in Alabama according to court records. She is being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
The Code of Alabama defines aggravated child abuse as someone who tortures, willfully abuses, cruelly beats or otherwise willfully maltreats a child on more than one occasion or causes serious physical injury. If found guilty of aggravated child abuse, Bunch could be sentenced to prison for a term of two to 20 years.