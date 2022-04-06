Kilpatrick Cornelius McKinney was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after a federal court conviction.
McKinney, 38, of Kellyton was convicted in October of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime.
United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart said McKinney was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence is completed.
Stewart said law enforcement executed a search warrant at McKinney’s residence after his arrest and found approximately 452 grams of marijuana, 15 grams of powder cocaine, 27 tablets containing methamphetamine and approximately $3,870.00 in cash.
Officials also found two guns in McKinney’s home. Because McKinney has multiple felony convictions, he is prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Stewart said McKinney received a lengthy sentence based on his extensive criminal history.
According to Alabama court records, McKinney was in the Alabama Department of Corrections Community Corrections program serving a 60-month sentence beginning in June 2018 following a guilty plea for second-degree possession of marijuna and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Several other charges against McKinney were dropped as part of the plea agreement. McKinney also had felony convictions going back to 2010.
There is no parole in the federal system and McKinney will serve all 20 years in a federal prison before his three years of supervised release.
The federal case was prosecuted pursuant to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) initiative, a program in which U.S. Attorneys’ offices work in partnership with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN as part of its renewed focus on targeting armed violent criminals and gang members.
The United States Marshals Service, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated this case, with assistance from the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. Assistant United States Attorneys Mark E. Andreu and J. Patrick Lamb prosecuted the case.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 101 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 33 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL ALABAMA
AUTAUGA BARBOUR BIBB
BLOUNT BULLOCK CALHOUN
CHAMBERS CHEROKEE CHILTON
CLAY CLEBURNE COOSA
DALLAS ELMORE ETOWAH
GREENE HALE JEFFERSON
LEE LOWNDES MACON
MARENGO MONTGOMERY PERRY
PIKE RANDOLPH RUSSELL
SHELBY ST. CLAIR SUMTER
TALLADEGA TALLAPOOSA TUSCALOOSA
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALABASTER, ALEXANDER CITY, ANNISTON,
ASHLAND, AUBURN, BIRMINGHAM, BRENT, CENTRE, CENTREVILLE, CLANTON,
COLUMBIANA, DEMOPOLIS, EUFAULA, EUTAW, FORT DEPOSIT, GADSDEN,
GREENSBORO, HEFLIN, HOOVER, JACKSONVILLE, LANETT, LINDEN,
LINEVILLE, LIVINGSTON, LOWNDESBORO, MARION, MILLBROOK,
MONTGOMERY, MOODY, MOUNDVILLE, ONEONTA, OPELIKA, PELHAM,
PELL CITY, PHENIX CITY, PRATTVILLE, ROANOKE, ROCKFORD, SELMA,
SYLACAUGA, TALLADEGA, TROY, TUSCALOOSA, TUSKEGEE, UNION SPRINGS,
UNIONTOWN, VALLEY, WETUMPKA, AND YORK.