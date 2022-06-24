A grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation Industrial Access Program will allow the future expansion of the Lake Martin Regional Industrial Park in Kellyton.
The funds, when partnered with matching funds, will allow access across a creek where the current southern boundary of the occupied industrial park is. The grant funding is thanks in part to the need of Alabama Graphite needing access to property on the southern side of the creek but also allows opportunities for more industries to locate on the 235 acres.
“We took a park that was half full with 40 available acres and now it's full,” Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance executive director Chad Odom said. “We will now have the opportunity to expand the park and have availability to offer other industries.”
Alabama Graphite Products president and CEO Chad Potter said Odom and other officials lobby the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and its director for the funding.
“This roadway extension across the creek is advantageous for our production and raw material staging and future development prospects,” Potter said. “We are supportive of the prospects for this park and region, not only for our operations but for our neighbors.”
Contractors have already started construction of a sewage line connecting the industrial park to Alexander City’s Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment facility.
Odom said the $919,800 grant will construct a large culvert type bridge across the creek with a large amount of fill. The grant is contingent on Alabama Graphite Products committing to $100 million in expenditures. The Alabama Graphite Products project is now close to $250 million in investments and will create more than 100 permanent jobs.
Odom said several elected officials helped make the grant come to fruition. Odom said the funding is enough to allow the expansion of the park but said he has hopes of securing more grant funding or the sale of tax credits to construct pad sites industry would like to use.
“It would give us something to attract more industry,” Odom said. “It gives us something to sell. It’s a game changer.”
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.