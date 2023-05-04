A Kellyton couple is currently facing felony charges related to child abuse.
The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Terry and Deborah Patterson on April 25 following an investigation into abuse involving children under the age of 12.
According to Captain Scott Hammond, the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) initially contacted the Sheriff's Office regarding the incident. Hammond is a criminal investigator with the Sheriff’s Office, and said both agencies then conducted a joint-investigation into the matter.
"The Sheriff’s Office along with DHR continued investigating the case, which resulted in a forensics interview, and where by evidence revealed that Terry Patterson and Deborah Patterson of Kellyton are responsible for abusing their two grandchildren,” he said.
The information regarding the case was revealed during counseling with the couple's two grandchildren after an Alabama family adopted them, Hammond said.
Both agencies conducted a follow-up investigation in April, which resulted in evidence being presented to a Coosa County grand jury as well as an indictment for each Patterson.
According to Hammond, Terry Patterson, 63, is charged with two counts of sexual torture of a child under the age of 12, two counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 and rape in the first degree.
Deborah Patterson, 70, faces two counts of willful abuse of a child.
Authorities initially transported the couple to the Coosa County Jail, and set bonds for Terry and Deborah Patterson’s at $10,000 and $15,000, respectively, according to court records.
Both have since received bond, and have been released from jail.
